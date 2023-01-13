LDF govt decides to hike water rate to alleviate KWA's debt

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF government in Kerala has decided to increase the rate of water to alleviate the debt of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

LDF Convener EP Jayarajan told mediapersons here on Friday that the LDF has accepted a proposal from Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine.

"As per the recommendation, one paisa will be increased per litre of water," said Jayarajan.

The CPM leader added that the hike will not be applicable to consumers in the BPL (below poverty line) category.

"The water authority is under great debt. It hasn't been able to provide surrender leave benefits to employees. The water authority is ye to receive Rs 2,391.89 crore in arrears," Jayarajan said.

He added that the KWA has not paid Rs 1,139.64 to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). "This small increase can help the water authority to repay its debt."