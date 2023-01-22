Proceedings to attach assets of PFI leaders nearing completion

Thiruvananthapuram: The proceedings to attach the assets of the leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) to recover the losses caused by destruction of public properties during a hartal called by the now-banned outfit have been more or less completed.

The report has to be submitted in the High Court on Monday.

The 14 cents of land and house of the PFI’s former all-India chairman OMA Salam at Manjeri in Malappuram and the land of the National Education Trust at Vazhakattu in Malappuram, headed by former state president Nasaruddin Elamaram, have been attached.

Former state secretary C A Rauf's 10 cents of land at Maruthur in Pattambi of Palakkad district was also attached. Another former state secretary Abdul Sattar's 18 cents of land and house at Kulasekharapuram in Kollam are being attached. Abdul Sattar's parents, wife and children have moved out of the house.

A three-storeyed building, in which a bank and KSFE are functioning, at Pazhayannur in Thrissur was also attached, while a person's car was confiscated in Kannur.

The proceedings in the Malappuram district have not been completed.

Of the 126 immovable properties, 89 have been attached.

As the property of one person in Wayanad is under joint ownership, it could not be attached, and two people do not have any assets in their names, according to the report.

The proceedings in the Thiruvananthapuram district were completed on Friday itself.

The number of the leaders and workers who are facing attachment proceedings in various districts are as follows: Pathanamthitta (2), Alappuzha (5), Kottayam (4), Idukki (6), Ernakulam (6), Thrissur (18), Palakkad (17), Kozhikode (11), Wayanad (11), Kannur (8), and Kasaragod (5).

The High Court had suo motu registered a case after a loss of Rs 5.20 crore was reported during the flash hartal called by the Popular Front on September 23, 2022.