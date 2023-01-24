Payyannur man to drive home Ignis, wins World Cup prediction contest

Kannur: Payyannur-native V P Manomohan has won the bumper prize of the Super Team Prediction Competition organised by Malayala Manorama and Gopu Nandilath G-Mart to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 72-year-old bagged the prize by sending correct answers on all match days throughout the event.

Manomohan, who was an employee of a private firm in Chennai, is the youngest brother of renowned dancer, V P Dhananjayan, and serial actor and director V P Ramachandran.

As many as 10 lakh people took part in the prediction competition. The bumper prize, which is a Maruti Suzuki Ignis, will be handed over later.