Another running car catches fire; close shave for Kadakkavoor native

Venjaramoodu: A day after a heart-rending car fire that claimed the lives of a couple in Kerala's Kannur district, yet another similar hazard was reported from Venjaramoodu in the southern Thiruvananthapuram district. The driver, however, managed to stop the vehicle and escaped miraculously.

The lucky escapee is Lijo, a resident of Kadakkavoor. His car caught fire around 8.30 am on Venjaramoodu-Attingal Road. Passers-by noticed smoke emanating from the engine and soon raised an alarm. Soon, Lijo stopped the car and managed to get out of it aad fire engulfed the front of the vehicle instantly.

The front side of the car was totally charred by the time the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Venjaramoodu arrived and doused the fire. Assistant Station Officer Jayadev led the fire brigade.

Preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit caused the fire.

On Thursday, a pregnant woman and her husband were charred to death as the car in which they were proceeding to hospital caught fire.