Resort row: CPM sets up committee to probe allegations against EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has set up a committee to probe allegations of financial impropriety against its senior leader and LDF convener, EP Jayarajan.

The state committee that met on Friday took the decision based on the allegations, in connection with a resort in Kannur, made by another senior leader, P Jayarajan last year.

According to reports, politburo members are expected to be part of the committee that will also question P Jayarajan, who is a state committee member.

The friction between the two Jayarajans in the CPM had been brewing for some time. In the last state committee meeting that was skipped by EP, P Jayarajan had allegedly claimed that those who work against CPM's idea of socialism should not work for the party.

However, both Jayarajans participated in the most recent state committee and the two were involved in a verbal spat. EP Jayarajan said there was a conspiracy against him.

P Jayarajan, understandably, reiterated his claim made in December's state committee that he was merely presenting the allegations that came to his attention.

The issue had come up when the committee was discussing the steps to be taken to keep in check comrades swaying from party ideals.

Refuting the allegations, EP Jayarajan had said recently that he had no financial dealings with the Vaidekam Resort in the Morazha Village in Kannur. It was later revealed that EP's wife Indira and son Jaison had shares worth Rs 10 lakh in the resort. EP said Indira had invested her pension benefits in the centre.

The CPM is yet to make an official comment on the probe. After the last state committee, the party's secretary MV Govindan had neither denied nor accepted the internal accusations.