1,000 times imposition for drunk bus drivers in Kerala; pic goes viral

Thrippunithura: A picture of over two dozen bus drivers, who were caught for drunk driving, lined up one after the other in a police station and writing 1,000 times imposition, like in their school days, has gone viral on social media.

The novel punishment was meted out to the errant drivers by cops of the Thrippunithura Hill Palace police station.

All the 16 drivers caught driving vehicles in an inebriated condition during a surprise raid were asked to write the imposition, “From now onwards, I won’t drink and drive” 1,000 times.

The drivers sat on the floor and started jolting down the sentence and then repeating it line after line. The picture was clicked as they were fully focused on the task

A police team led by Inspector V Gopakumar held the surprise vehicle inspection from 5 am to 9 am early on Monday. Those caught for the offense include two KSRTC drivers, 10 private bus drivers, and four school bus drivers.

The cops arranged a commutation facility for passengers of the transport buses, dropping them at the Thrippunithura bus stand. The school children were also safely taken to their respective schools by policemen in mufti.

A special report will be prepared against the KSRTC drivers and forwarded to the concerned authorities. Also, measures will be taken to cancel the driving license of the accused and the permit of the vehicles, inspector V Gopakumar said.