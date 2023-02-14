Malayalam
Capital curbs: Roads blocked again for CM's travel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 14, 2023 10:35 AM IST Updated: February 14, 2023 10:53 AM IST
While about 7 vehicles and 40 security officials are allowed as per norm for the CM's protection, Pinarayi Vijayan uses double the number of officials and vehicles. Photo: Manorama.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Common man was left in the lurch again on Tuesday here as roads were blocked for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's travel from Cliff House to Muscat Hotel in the morning.

The latest move comes despite the widespread criticism against the heightened security measures for his travel causing repeated inconvenience to the public.
The CM was at Muscat Hotel to attend the meeting of secretaries.

The same restrictions will yet again be implemented when returns to Cliff House after the meeting.

While about seven vehicles and 40 security officials are allowed as per norm for the CM's protection, Pinarayi Vijayan uses double the number of officials and vehicles, reported Manorama News.

The 'route clearance', whereby no cars are allowed to park on the roads he is travelling for many kilometers and posting of cops on duty on either side of the road, has become a nuisance for public. The CM gets Z-plus category security.

