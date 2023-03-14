Public prosecutor booked for pressurising sexual assault survivor to withdraw case

Thrissur: A public prosecutor in the district was booked under non-bailable charges for allegedly asking a sexual assault survivor to withdraw her case.

The accused is advocate K R Rejithkumar, the public prosecutor at the Chavakkad Court.

Rejithkumar was booked at the direction of the court that received a complaint from the survivor.

Rejithkumar is also accused of attempting negotiations in a sexual assault case in another court.

According to the complaint, Rejithkumar approached the survivor pretending to be the prosecutor in her case.

The Chavakkad Police said the advocate has been booked under four sections and the complaint will be probed.