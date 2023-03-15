Kerala govt strikes deal with start-up that offers solution to household bio-waste

Kottayam: The state Co-operation Department has established a tie-up with a start-up firm for composting source-level household bio-waste.

Minister for Co-operation, VN Vasavan on Wednesday introduced 'Geebin', the waste management mechanism developed by FOAB Solutions, a startup incubator of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirapally.

According to the minister, the mechanism uses beneficial microbes that speed up the composting process and generates manure.

"This is the most advanced technology available in the state for converting waste to wealth. It has been successfully tried and it does not emit foul odour or leachate," the minister said.

Geebin comprises three multi-layer aerobic bins that can be installed by households or offices to collect bio-waste.

The Geebin units. Photos: foabsolutions.com

Each bin can hold 25 to 30 days of bio-waste from a household of up to five members, a government release said.

Every day, inoculum should be sprinkled on the collected bio-waste, stirred and kept aside. Once all three bins are full, the waste inside the first one would have turned into manure, the minister said.

Vasavan said that at least 78 local bodies, including the Kozhikode Corporation and the Ettumanoor Municipality, have reached an agreement with the firm for the supply of Geebin.

The Kozhikode Corporation alone has ordered Geebin units for 26,250 households through its Amrut Scheme for Rs 11.5 crore, the minister said.