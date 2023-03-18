Muslim League not pursuing extremist line; Christians not afraid of us: RSS

Kochi: In an interesting development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has described the Indian Union Muslim League as a party with communal interests but one that does not pursue an extremist line.

Addressing a media conference, RSS Prantha Sangh Chalak K K Balaram, RSS Prantha Karyavahak P N Easwaran, and Saha Prantha Prachar Pramukh P Unnikrishnan denied holding any discussions with the Jamaat-e-Islami individually and said an open discussion with the organisation was possible only if it gives up its communal stance.

A representative of the organisation, however, was present among the Muslim delegation that held discussions with the RSS.

To another query, the RSS leadership said the Christian community of the country was no more afraid of the organisation.

According to them, the year-long celebrations to mark the centenary of the RSS will begin on Vijayadashami day in 2025. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will meet next year, is set to frame the various programmes to be held on the occasion.

The RSS is aiming to organise shakhas (cadres) and weekly milans (meetings) in all panchayats across the country. Prior to this, a plan of action to expand its operations to all spheres of society will be worked out.

The RSS presently runs 68,631 shakhas across 42,613 sthans in the country. As compared to 2020, around 3,700 new sthans and 6,610 new shakhas were established.

The number of milans held has increased by 6,540 to 26,877 during the same period. The Sangha Madalis, which are convened once a month, has risen by 1,680 to become 19,412.

The target set for the centenary year is to expand the operation of the RSS to all mandals. The total shakhas, meanwhile, will reach one lakh.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS, which was held at the Seva Sadhna Gram Vikas Kendra at Samalkha in Panipat, Haryana, from March 12 to 14, called on its workers to prepare for reconstructing the nation based on its element of distinctiveness. As many as 1,400 representatives, including those from various temple organisations, attended the event.

The Pratinidhi Sabha reviewed the conduct of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes, which were held to mark the 75th year of the country’s independence.

“Although 75 years have passed since the country achieved independence, India's identity is yet to be reflected across all spheres of its national life. The perspective of citizens should undergo a sea of change and the colonial mindset should completely transform. It is also important for the country to discern its spiritual and cultural core,” the leaders said.

Shakhas in 8,000 more locations in Kerala

The RSS currently runs shakhas in 5,359 locations across Kerala and has decided to take this number to 8,000 by next year. To prepare the workers in this regard, 'Parisheelanvarg' (training workshops) will be organised across four locations in the state. Students and senior RSS workers are slated to attend such workshops.

The organisation’s functioning will be strengthened by deploying workers, who possess ample experience in areas as varied from the environment to village development and family development etc. Projects are being carried out actively in the areas of village self-sufficiency, entrepreneurial training, Swadeshi (indigenous) etc.

The focus will be given to creating awareness against the rising drug menace. Various organisations will embark on a campaign to popularise the message of nationalism, informed the RSS leadership.