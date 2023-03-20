Malayalam
Relive the memories of late Evin by scanning the QR code on his tomb

Santosh John Thooval
Published: March 20, 2023 12:16 PM IST Updated: March 20, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Just a scan and Evin comes alive virtually with melodious songs and videos. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Evin Francis was a multifaceted talent who excelled in studies, photography, computer software, and decoding. He also adept in playing drums, guitar and keyboard. However, his sudden demise at a young age has left his family inconsolable.

Evin, who died aged 26, is the son of Francis of Vattakuzhy, Kuriachira, Thrissur, who was employed with Saud Bahwan Group in Oman, and Leena, who served as the principle of the Indian School, Al Seeb, northwest of Muscat.

As they grieve and mourn their loved one, Evin's family has installed a QR code on his tomb at the St Joseph Church cemetery at Kuriachira.

Just a scan and Evin comes alive virtually with melodious songs and videos. This facility was created by his sister, Evlin, an architect based in Oman.

On scanning the QR code, one is directed to a website created by Evlin in memory of her brother, by stitching together all the key moments of his life and with a foreword ‘A Jack of all Trades’.

Evin, who was practising after obtaining a medical degree, collapsed on the shuttle court and breathed his last while playing badminton on December 22, 2021.

