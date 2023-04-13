Determining candidates internal affair of parties, Lokayukta cannot probe: HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered the Lokayukta has no authority to investigate the internal affairs of political parties.

The verdict came on the petition of CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, related to the candidature of LDF candidate Dr Bennet Abraham at Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

The Lokayukta's order for an inquiry into the matter in 2014 was based on a complaint by A Shamnath, against then CPI state secretary Pannyan Raveendran, CPI national executive member C Divakaran and CPI state executive member R Ramachandran Nair.

The complainant alleged Bennet's was a 'payment seat' and that his candidature was a result of corruption and maladministration.

Though Pannyan Raveendran had approached the Lokayukta to appeal against the inquiry, it did not heed and stuck to its previous order.

That is when Pannyan Raveendran decided to move the High Court.