AI camera row: Vigilance to serve fresh notice to Keltron seeking tender documents

Thiruvananthapuram: The state-run firm Keltron has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau over the controversial Artificial Intelligence camera project. Reports said Keltron didn't hand over the tender details of the project to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau which is in charge of the probe into the alleged corruption. Sources close to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed that Keltron only handed over the tender documents which were already published on its official website.



So, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is planning to serve fresh notice to Keltron seeking the documents of the AI camera project's tender.

Keltron had only submitted tender details, the contract with SRIT and the details of the transactions with Motor Vehicle Department to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. These documents were published on Keltron's official website following the controversy over the AI camera project. But, Keltron didn't hand over the details of the tender issued for private firms. Documents on the involvement of private firms Presadio Technologies, Alhind group, Light Master India, Mediatronics and Trois Infotech, alongside related tenders and files are not submitted before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau yet.

The bureau has to verify these documents as part of the the inquiry into the alleged corruption in the AI camera project. Further action will be taken after completing the probe within three months.

Initially, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau started a probe into the project after receiving a complaint against Rajeev Puthalath, former joint commissioner of the Motor Vehicle Department. Later, the probe has been extended to the AI camera project implementation in the state.

The installation of 726 AI cameras on the National and State Highways as part of the Safe Kerala Project triggered a controversy after the oppositon parties in the state alleged corruption.