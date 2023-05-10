Kottarakara murder: CM calls protesting doctors for discussion

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet with the doctors protesting the gruesome murder of Dr Vandana Das, a 25-year-old house surgeon who worked at the Kottarakara taluk hospital.

The discussion will be held at the chief minister's office at 10.30 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) and ESI doctors' association KGIMO have announced that their strike will continue.

However, services in the ICU, casualty and labour rooms will not be disrupted.

Following the murder of Vandana, who was brutally stabbed to death by a school teacher she was treating at Kottarakara taluk hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, several doctors' organisations went on a statewide agitation.

The IMA demanded that Rs 1 crore be given as compensation to Vandana's family. The association accused the Kerala Police of failing to protect the doctor, who was on duty.

The IMA demanded strict action against the policemen who failed in their duty. It also called for an ordinance to be passed.

"Declare protection for hospitals and lodge FIRs within an hour of an attack. The probe should be completed within a month and the verdict, to be pronounced by a special court, has to arrive within a year," the IMA said.

At Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the agitators, including medical students, held a sit-in protest till Vandana's autopsy was completed.



Around 4 pm, thousands of people, including medical students, house surgeons, junior doctors, PG students and doctors of several medical organisations, conducted a protest march from the Martyrs' Column in Palayam to the Secretariat, where they blocked the road and protested.