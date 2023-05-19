Kottayam: Three people were killed in two separate incidents of gaur attacks in Kerala's Kottayam and Kollam districts.

Angered by Chackochan's death, locals protested against the forest department from the morning. Photo: Manorama

Purathel Chackochan (70) and Thomas Plavinamkuzhiyil from Kottayam and Samuel Varghese (60) from Kodinjal, Kollam died after sustaining critical injuries.

On Thursday morning, at Erumeli's Kanavala, Chackochan was attacked by the rampaging gaur while he was reading the newspaper. He was killed on the spot. Further on, the gaur went on to attack Thomas who was at the nearby rubber plantation. He too suffered grievous injuries.

Thomas later succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Chackochan's body was kept at a hospital in Kanjirappally after the incident.

Angered by Chackochan's death, local residents of Kanavala protested against the forest department. As the residents continued the stir, tension prevailed in the area, Manorama News reported.

Gaur found dead in Kollam

In Kollam, Varghese, an expatriate was gored by the gaur at his plot in Kodinjal on Thursday. The gaur which strayed into the human settlement was found dead on Friday.

Wild gaur strays into Chalakudy

Triggering panic, a gaur strayed into the residential areas in Vettukadavu near Chalakudy river in the wee hours of Friday. According to local residents, the gaur was earlier spotted at Melur junction and moved to the region near Chalakudy town when they tried to shoo it away.

Forest officials from Ayyampuzha station and Koratty police are camping in the area.

The forest officials are trying to direct the wild animal back to the forest.

Man-animal conflicts have been on the rise in various parts of the state, especially in areas adjacent to forests, as tigers, elephants and wild boars stray into human settlements frequently. There has also been a sharp rise in the number of people killed in wild animal attacks in Kerala.