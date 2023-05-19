Malayalam
Kerala wife-swapping case: Murdered complainant's husband attempts suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2023 09:22 PM IST
Representational image
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Hours after the brutal murder of the complainant in the infamous Kerala wife-swapping case, the deceased woman's husband allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

The man reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital at Chethipuzha before being shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

However, his condition is understood to be stable.

Earlier on the day, the complainant in the case from January 2022, was hacked to death in the courtyard of her house at Malam here.

The family of the woman had pointed fingers at her husband.

The complainant had taken the lid off the wife-swapping incidents by filing a case with the Karukachal Police last January. A probe had led to the arrest of six persons.

