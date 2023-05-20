Mohammed Haneesh given charge of Industries dept again, third role change in 2 weeks

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Haneesh transferred from the Industries Department only two weeks back, has been given the charge of the department again.

The move comes soon after Haneesh handed over an investigation report on the AI camera transaction to the government on Friday. The report stated that Keltron adhered to the instructions of the Central Vigilance Commission while executing the deal.

Incidentally, this is the third time, Haneesh's post was switched in a fortnight. On May 7, he was transferred to the Revenue Department while investigating the road camera controversy. He was appointed as Revenue Principal Secretary and given the additional charge of Housing Board. But the decision was revised the next day. Haneesh was appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and Tinku Biswal took his place as Principal Secretary of Revenue Department.

The government order issued on Saturday states that Mohammad Haneesh has been given the additional charge of Industries Department.

Meanwhile, AYUSH Department Principal Secretary Keshvendra Kumar was appointed as Special Secretary to Finance (Expenditure) Department.

M G Rajamanickam, Principal Director of Local Self Government Department, was given the additional charge of IAS Urban Affairs Director and V Vigneshwari was appointed as the new Kottayam Collector in the reshuffle.