Teacher booked for producing fake certificate of Maharaja's college

Kochi: The principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam in Kerala has filed a complaint against a former student after it was found that she had used a fake certificate of experience and sought a teaching job as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Wayanad. The complaint has been registered against Kasaragod resident K Vidya, a former student of the college who did her MA in Malayalam during 2016 - 2018 at Maharaja's College here.



The principal told the media that it was on Monday that a teacher from the Government College in Wayanad got in touch with them about a candidate who had appeared for the post of Guest Lecturer in Malayalam.

"Her certificate showed that she was teaching as a Guest Lecturer here during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On perusal of our records it was found out that this college had not sought the services of any guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the past one decade," said the principal.

"Then we checked the certificate of experience and found the signature of the Principal/Head of Department. No certificates are issued by the head of departments in this college. The seal and the emblem are all fake. After doing all this we registered a complaint against Vidya with the local police," added the principal.

KSU alleges SFI's involvement

Meanwhile, the Congress-backed student organisation, KSU, has begun a protest and blamed the pro-CPM student organisation, SFI alleging its involvement in the fake certificate racket.

Vidya after her Master's degree had joined the Sanskrit University at Kalady and finished her M.Phil. She at the same time was a leading SFI student's activist.

Mohammed Shiyas, the Ernakulam district Congress committee president, said the woman is a close friend of a now leading SFI office-bearer.

"This is the work of the CPM, which will go to any extent to help their cadres, and this is a clear case of fraud being done and using the government influence wrongly," said Shiyas.

It has now come to light that Vidya by using this fake certificate had taught at government colleges in Kasaragod and Palakkad.

(With PTI inputs)