SFI leader Arsho says he didn't write exams; Maharaja's College withdraws result from website

Kochi: The Maharaja's College in Ernakulam has rectified the examination results that stated SFI state secretary P M Arsho passed the third-semester exams without writing them.

The college also withdrew the third-semester archaeology results from the website.

Arsho clarified to Manorama News that he did not attempt a single paper during the third-semester examinations for MA Archaeology.

"I wasn't in Ernakulam during the exam days. I had no permission to enter the district owing to a case," he said.

Arsho also said he does not know why the results showed that he had passed the exams and that he has not seen it yet.

"I have not given anybody the responsibility to ensure that I pass exams that haven't been attempted. It needs to be checked whether the mix-up was a technical error or deliberate one," said Arsho.

The controversial exam results were published in March. In Arsho's third-semester archaeology mark list, 'zero' marks were recorded as 'Passed'.

KSU activists staged a protest in front of the principal's office demanding clarity on the issue.