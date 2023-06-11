Man arrested for destroying road camera by deliberately striking pole with car

Wadakkenchery (Palakkad): The police have arrested one motorist on the charge of a destroying an AI traffic surveillance camera.

The arrested person is Mohammad (22) of Mythakkal house, Puthukode, in Palakkad district.

The traffic surveillance camera installed at Ayakkad on the Kannambra-Wadakkanchery road was damaged as the car driven by Mohammad struck the pole on which the camera was fixed. The incident took place at Ayakkad Mand around 11 pm on Thursday.

Mohammad, who was going in the direction of Wadakkenchery along with his friends, passed the spot by a distance of 60 metres, reversed his vehicle and rammed against the post on which the camera was fixed.

The police said that from the CCTV footage, it was clear that Mohammad had acted deliberately with the aim of destroying the camera. His two co-passengers and the car are likely to be taken into custody soon.

Mohammed’s name was found written using a sticker on the rear windshield of the car. The police traced the name of the accused by assembling together the shattered pieces of the glass.