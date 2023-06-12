Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has issued an update on the health of the translocated wild elephant Arikomban. It has also released the tusker's latest photograph.

Arikomban is feeding and drinking water, the Tamil Nadu authorities stated.

"The elephant has been foraging well & drinking copious amount of water from the reservoirs of Kuttiyar dam and comfortable in its new home. The frontline staff of KMTR are monitoring the movement of Arikomban round the clock," the Tamil Nadu Forest Department tweet said.

Six teams comprising veterinarians and forest officials from Kalakad, Ambasamudram, and Kanniyakumari, were monitoring the movements of the around 35-year-old tusker.

Authorities also said precautionary safety measures have been taken to protect the people living on the forest fringes. The elephant, which suffered a deep cut on its trunk, continues to walk, sometimes 20 to 30 kilometres a day.

#Arikomban enjoying mild monsoon drizzles and taking a nap in KMTR(Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve)😍 pic.twitter.com/oJZBYaJrqE — West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) June 11, 2023

Lookout around Neyyar forest range

Meanwhile, the Kerala Forest Department decided to hand over one of the antennae receiving signals from Arikomban's radio collar to the Wildlife Division in Thiruvananthapuram.

The decision was made considering the possibility of the animal ambling across the Kerala border. The antenna could capture signals from within a 20 km radius.

A few days ago Arikomban was traced to Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kerala Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection AK Saseendran said surveillance has been beefed up in the Neyyar forest range. The minister added that people need not be scared though Arikomban was last sighted 15 km from the Kerala border.

Arikomban was captured from near Cement Palam at Chinnakanal in Kerala's Idukki on April 29, and released into the Periyar Tiger Sanctuary. However, the animal strayed into Cumbum town, forcing the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to capture it again from Chinnaobulapuram village near Cumbum in the Theni district. It later moved to Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.

The elephant's penchant for rice got him the name Arikomban, a portmanteau of two Malayalam words, 'ari' (rice) and 'komban' tusker. His habit of raiding houses and shops for rice necessitated its capture and translocation from Idukki.

Arikomban near Kodayar dam. Photo: Screen grab/Twitter/Supriya Sahu

Tourists return as fear recedes

Kumily: Popular tourism destinations Meghamalai and Suruli after once again bustling with tourists after Tamil Nadu reopened them after capturing and translocating Arikomban from Cumbum on June 5.

With a landscape similar to Munnar's, Meghamalai attracts thousands of tourists annually. Meghamalai could be reached by travelling 33 km from Chinnamannur on the Kottarakkara-Dindigul National Highway. However, tourists are not allowed on this route after 6 pm.

Those heading to the Suruli waterfalls should take the KK Petti Road from Cumbum.