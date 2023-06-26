Stalker stabs man to death in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A laterite quarry worker was stabbed to death allegedly by a stalker who was harassing the man's cousin in Kasaragod's Enmakaje grama panchayat.

The deceased is Sandeep A (26) of Aranthode in Madhur grama panchayat.

Badiadka police have taken into custody Pawan Raj (22), the alleged stalker for the murder. Raj is a temporary worker of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), the state government's power distribution company, said Badiadka station house officer sub-inspector Vinod Kumar K P.

Around five months ago, Sandeep confronted Pawan Raj for calling his cousin (mother's sister's daughter) over the phone relentlessly and pestering her, said the officer. Sandeep had asked Raj not to contact her again.

Raj and the young woman are residents of Kajampady village in Enmakaje grama panchayat.

On Sunday, Sandeep unloaded a truck of laterite stones at his cousin's place in Kajampady where her mother is building a house.

After that, the cousin's brother Sharan said he would drop Sandeep at his house on his motorcycle, 20 km away.

While returning, Raj waylaid the two and allegedly stabbed Sandeep's neck, said the officer. "He stabbed Sandeep on the left and right sides of the neck," said Kumar.

He was taken to Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur on Sunday evening. But Sandeep succumbed to his wounds on Monday.