Former panchayat president among three held with snake venom worth Rs 2 crore at Kondotty

Malappuram: The former president of a grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta and two others were arrested for smuggling snake venom worth Rs 2 crore, at Kondotty here on Wednesday.

Konni natives, TP Kumar and Pradeep Nair and Kodungallur man Vadakkeveetil Basheer were taken into custody from a lodge at Kondotty. The snake venom in their possession was stored inside a flask.

Kumar is a former president of the Aruvappulam grama panchayat in the Pathanamthitta district.

The police suspect the accused were planning to hand it over to a Kondotty native with the intention of smuggling it abroad through the Karipur Airport.

The police believe the venom was supplied by a Pathanamthitta-based gang. The trio is being questioned.