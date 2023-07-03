Malayalam
Newlywed woman found hanging at husband's house in state capital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 10:02 AM IST Updated: July 03, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Manorama News reported that Sona's parents raised complaint over the death. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A newlywed woman was found dead at her husband's house on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sona (22), wife of Vipin from Panniyode. Her body has been shifted to the  Government Medical College.

According to reports, she was found hanging inside her bedroom around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Sona was employed in a document writing firm at Kattakada. She entered wedlock with Vipin, an autorickshaw driver just 15 days ago. 

A mystery is looming over Sona's suspected suicide a few days after her wedding. It is learnt that the couple got married after falling in love with each other.

Police assumed that Sona died by suicide. Manorama News reported that Sona's parents have raised complaint over the death. 

Police have registered a case over unnatural death and initiated probe.

