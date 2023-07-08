Malayalam
Nine-year-old Malappuram girl dies of fever at Kozhikode MCH

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 05:35 PM IST
The deceased is Aska Zoya, a native of Mankada in Malappuram district. Photo: Representational Image/ Manorama
Kozhikode: Nine-year-old girl from Malappuram died of fever at Kozhikode Government Medical College on Saturday. 

The deceased is Aska Zoya, a native of Mankada in Malappuram district. She is the daughter of Jenisha, the nursing officer at Thalassery Government general hospital.

Aska was admitted to the Thalassery general hospital and was referred to Kozhikode MCH on Saturday. On the way to Kozhikode, the child's health condition worsened, sources said.

In its condolence message, the Kerala Government Nurses Association said that Aska died of fever at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

It is suspected that Aska suffered from encephalitis, sources said.

