One killed, 25 injured in bus-truck collision in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2023 06:52 AM IST Updated: July 11, 2023 07:27 AM IST
According to reports, a tourist bus of Kallada Travels en route to Pathanamthitta from Mangaluru rammed into a mini container truck which was heading to Kannur. Photo: Manorama
Kannur: A unidentified man was killed after the bus he was travelling collided with a truck and overturned at Thottada here on Tuesday. A total of 25 people were reportedly injured in the wee-hour tragedy.

According to reports, a tourist bus of Kallada Travels en route to Pathanamthitta from Mangaluru rammed into a mini container truck which was heading to Kannur. The ill-fated bus turned on its side after crashing into the truck.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals in Kannur. Two people including the lorry driver and a woman are in critical condition, reported Manorama News.

According to the witnesses, the passenger who got stuck inside the bus breathed his last.

His body has been shifted to Kannur district hospital. 

Edakkad police stated that identity of the deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed.

Locals who rushed to the scene after hearing the screams of the passengers took efforts for the rescue operation. Later, police and Fire Force rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

One of the people who was engaged in the rescue operation told Manorama News that the emergency door of the bus was found locked. 

Traffic on the Kannur-Thottada route was restored by 2.30 am on Tuesday.

