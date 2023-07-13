Kozhikode CPM calls for strict action on ex-MLA who once made a 'love jihad' remark

The Kozhikode district committee of the CPM has called for disciplinary action on former MLA George M Thomas who had put the Left party on the backfoot last year with a 'love jihad' reference over a mixed marriage in Kodenchery.

Other serious allegations were also raised against Thomas at the district committee that met on Wednesday, in the presence of state secretary MV Govindan.

Besides a call for suspension, the district committee has also recommended stripping Thomas from all key posts he holds in the party.

The state committee is expected to have a final say in the matter.

It is understood that corruption allegations in connection with the functioning of quarries in the high ranges of the district were also mentioned by a two-member party enquiry commission.

Last April, the CPM had publicly censured Thomas, a former MLA from the Thiruvambady constituency, for a controversial remark over a mixed marriage, involving a party member.

Thomas had courted trouble by calling the wedding of a Christian woman, Joisna Mary Joseph with a Muslim man, Shejin -- who is a member of the CPM's youth wing, DYFI -- love jihad.

The remark upset the party as it had been claiming that 'love jihad' was a made-up lie' promoted by the Sangh Parivar.