72 boats, including 19 'chundan vallam' to compete in Nehru Trophy

Alappuzha: As many as 72 boats, including 19 chundan vallam (snake boats), will compete across nine categories in this year’s Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NBTR) on August 12.

‘Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan', paddled by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, achieved a photo finish in the previous edition, beating ‘Nadubhagam Chundan’, rowed by the NCDC Boat Club.

This time too, a tight contest is awaited with ‘Karichal Chundan’, to be steered by Village Boat Club, Kainakary, aiming to win the trophy for the 16th time.

The boat clubs have started practice as the work of laying the tracks and the heats on the Punnamada Lake here has started.

While three boats participate in the ‘Churulan' category, four boats will compete in ‘Iruttukutti A’, 15 in ‘Iruttukutti B’, 13 in ‘Iruttukuttu C’, seven in ‘Veppu A’, four in ‘Veppu B’, three in ‘Thekkanodithara’ and four in ‘Thekkanodikettu’ categories.

A total of 15 boats registered for the event on Tuesday, the last date of registration.

Earlier on the day, direct ticket selling for the annual premier event was inaugurated when noted film director Shahi Kabeer sold a ticket to Joseph K Jacob, the General Manager of Ramada Hotel.

Tickets can be bought from all government offices in the district and main offices in other districts, except Kannur, Wayanad and Idukki.

Nehru Boat Race ticket rates (in Rs)

Tourist Gold (Nehru Pavillion): 3,000

Tourist Silver (Nehru Pavillion): 2,500

Rose Corner (Concrete Pavillion): 1,000

Victory Line (Wooden Gallery): 500

All View (Wooden Gallery): 300

Lake View (Wooden Gallery): 200

Lawn: 100