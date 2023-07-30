Man claims priests refused to perform last rites as child murdered in Aluva was not Malayali

Kochi: A pujari has alleged that several priests refused to perform the last rites during the funeral of the murdered five-year-old girl in Aluva.

Revanth, who took up the responsibility at the Keezhmadu crematorium on Sunday, said many were unwilling to perform the last rites as the child was not a Malayali.

"I roamed in Aluva, Mala, Kurumasseri in search of a pujari. No one came. They are not humans," said Revanth, braving tears.

"What if she was the daughter of Hindi speakers (colloquial usage for north Indians), isn't she a child too? Then I decided, I'll do the puja because isn't she our child too? Only once before had I performed puja during a cremation. But when I heard them say that I felt so sad," Revanth added.

The child of guest workers from Bihar had been abducted on Friday by another Bihar native. The accused, Asfaq Alam has confessed to raping and murdering the child.

Hundreds paid their last respects during a public homage at the child's school at Thaikkattukara in Aluva.

Congress MLA Anwar Sadath was among those who attended the funeral. The opposition has criticised the state government for not sending its representative.