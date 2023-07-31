Minister Rajeeve visits parents of child murdered in Aluva

Aluva: Kerala's Minister for Industries and Law, P Rajeeve, on Monday, visited the parents of the five-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed allegedly by a migrant labourer here two days ago.

The minister visited the bereaving parents -- natives of Bihar -- at their house near Thayikkattukara garage around 7.30 pm.

Rs 1 lakh assistance given

The minister said steps will be taken to ensure that the culprit gets maximum punishment. "The police are trying to finish the probe as fast as possible and file a foolproof charge sheet. The government is with the family of the child. A sum of Rs 1 lakh has been handed over to the family through bank transfer as immediate assistance given to the mothers of POCSO case victims," the minister said.

The minister said the residents have complained that there are some "black spots", isolated places which are potential crime spots, in Aluva. Institutions concerned will be directed to pay special attention to such areas and make necessary arrangements, Rajeeve said.

Registration to be made stricter

He said the registration process for "guest workers" will be made stricter. Checking by excise sleuths will be made rampant to check drug use among them. Inspections will be done strictly by labour department in camps.

"The government is doing a comprehensive intervention to identify potential criminals and take preventive measures. We cannot see all guest workers as criminals," the minister said.

District collector NSK Umesh, Aluva tehsildar Sunil Mathew and district labour officer P G Vinod Kumar were among those who accompanied the minister.