Tea, ginger, pineapple among crops included in Centre’s insurance scheme

Palakkad: The Central government has included tea, betel leaves, cocoa, pineapple, ginger, legumes, clove, nutmeg, and other crops in its weather-based insurance scheme, in addition to rubber and coconut.

With this, the insurance coverage that is given to mango crops in Palakkad district will be extended across the State.

PM's scheme to be discontinued in Kerala

There is no impediment to farmers joining the State crop insurance scheme in addition to the Centre’s weather-based insurance scheme. However, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) under which compensation is given only for total loss of crops will not be applicable in the State.

Although it was initially decided to operate the PMFBY for one more year, but in the context of 27 crops, including vegetables being drought under the Centre’s weather-based insurance scheme in Kerala, it was finally decided not to continue with the scheme.

Central scheme vs State scheme

Under the State scheme, insurance can be taken for vegetables and paddy within a stipulated period from the time of their planting, while for long-term crops such as coconut, the coverage is available at any time. Compensation is for total destruction of the crop.

The Central scheme pays compensation for even a shortfall in crops, after studying the variation in weather in the affected area.

Premiums fixed, last date August 31

The last date for submitting applications for the Central insurance scheme is August 31. Registrations could be done through Common Service Centres (CSC), the website of the Central government, or agents of agriculture insurance companies. The documents required for joining the insurance are the Aadhaar card, copy of the bank passbook, and tax receipt for the agricultural land.

The following are the premiums and the compensation for the main crops (in Rupees per hectare): Vegetables: 2,000 (40,000): tapioca: 6,250 (1.25 lakh): plantain: 8,750 (1.4 lakh): paddy: 1,060 (80,000): tea: 2,250 (45,000); cardamom: 2,250 (45,000); pepper: 2,500 (50,000); areca nut: 5,000 (1 lakh): coconut 5,000 (1 lakh); betel leaves: 5,000 (1 lakh); mango: 7,500 (1.5 lakh); and rubber: 5,000 (1 lakh).

Those who have very little land may also register themselves for the insurance scheme. The authorities said that the premium and the compensation would differ depending upon the variations in the weather.