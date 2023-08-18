Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Investigation officer in Muttil tree felling requests removal from probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2023 04:30 PM IST Updated: August 18, 2023 05:07 PM IST
V V Benny arrested the Augstin brothers, the accused in the Muttil tree felling case. Photo: Manorama online
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The police officer investigating the Muttil tree felling case has formally requested to be relieved from his duties.

Deputy superintendent of police V V Benny of Tanur subdivision, Malappuram cited repeated attempts to tarnish his image as the reason for his formal removal. 

Benny has submitted a letter to the state police chief in this regard.

RELATED ARTICLES

Benny arrested the Augustine brothers, the accused in the Muttil tree felling case in which 104 rosewoods were felled and smuggled from Muttil south village in Wayanad without permission. 

The uncontrolled tree felling has adversely affected the ecological balance of Wayanad and pushing the region towards an impending natural calamity, experts pointed out.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.