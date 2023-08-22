Money laundering case: ED grills KPCC chief Sudhakaran for 9 hrs

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate here on Tuesday quizzed KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in connection with the money laundering case involving fake antique dealer and conman Monson Mavunkal. After appearing for the nine-hour-long interrogation, Sudhakaran told reporters that he was not worried as the central agency was satisfied with his answers.



The state Congress chief has been asked to appear for questioning again on August 30 at ED's Kochi office.

Sudhakaran was summoned for interrogation over the alleged links in the money laundering case against Monson.

An employee of Monson had told ED that Sudhakaran had received Rs 10 lakh from Monson in 2018. Based on this statement, ED interrogated Sudhakaran over his financial dealings with the fake antique dealer.

While addressing the media after the interrogation, Sudhakaran claimed that he was not worried about any charges in the case as he had not done anything wrong.

The Congress leader also refused to comment on Enforcement Directorate's purported hunt against him.