Technical snag delays AI Express flight from Kozhikode to Dubai by several hours

Kozhikode: Around 180 passengers were made to wait for over five hours after an Air India Express flight to Dubai from Kozhikode developed a technical snag.

Flight IX 345 was scheduled to take off from Karipur at around 8.30 am. However, the passengers were still waiting at the airport at 2.40 pm to resume their journey, according to an airport official.

The official said the passengers were taken care of at the airport itself and were provided refreshments while they waited.

They will resume their journey in the same plane, but only till Thiruvananthapuram from where the passengers will board a different aircraft to fly to Dubai, the airline source said.

(With PTI inputs)