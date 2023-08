Alappuzha: A 55-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbour following a family dispute at Harippad here.

Soman of Sreehari House, Neendoor, Pallippad, was shot at by his relative and neighbour Prasad (50), an ex-serviceman, at 7 pm on Tuesday.

"The two were relatives. A heated argument broke out between them at 6.30 pm. The accused then shot Soman twice with an air pistol. The duo had engaged in altercations earlier too following a family dispute," police said.