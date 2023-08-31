Moideen gets another ED notice; asked to produce tax documents

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued another notice to CPM MLA A C Moideen in the Karuvannur Cooporative Bank fraud case.

ED has asked him to appear before it on Monday for questioning. Along with this, the ED also directed Moideen to produce tax records for 10 years.

ED had asked Moideen to appear before it on Thursday. However, after the Kunnamkulam MLA sent an email detailing his inconvenience in appearing for questioning, ED issued a fresh notice to him.

At the same time, sources said that Moideen would appear before the ED only after the Puthuppally byelection. ED has recorded the statements of Biju Karim, PP Kiran and Anil Seth in connection with the case.

Sources said that CPM had instructed Moideen to delay meeting ED officials claiming that the news would adversely affect the prospects of the party candidate in Puthuppally.

The ED team raided Moideen's house and asked him to appear for questioning as part of the investigation into loan fraud and money laundering in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.