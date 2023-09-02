Special cell at Kerala University to look out for fake certificates

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University has opened a special verification cell to scrutinize certificates amid the reports on fake certificate racket. The action has been taken after Manorama News reported that many fraudsters are issuing fake certificates of Kerala University.



The fake certificate circulation turned into a heated topic of discussion after former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas obtained M Com admission to Kayamkulam MSM College by submitting a fake certificate from Kalinga University.

The four-member cell led by the assistant registrar has started operation at the university headquarters here. Colleges and Individuals can approach the cell to confirm the authenticity of the certificates. A fee of Rs 2000 will be charged.

The special cell will contact the authority of the respective university that issued the certificate to confirm whether it is fake or not.

All procedures including the submission of the application and forwarding of information to other universities will be completely carried out virtually. A special portal is being established for the same. The registrar in charge of the cell will also recommend filing a complaint with the police if any fake certificate is identified.