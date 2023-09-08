Puthuppally bypoll result: DYFI, Youth Congress activists clash in Manarcadu

Kottayam: A clash broke out between DYFI and Youth Congress activists at Manarcadu here minutes after the announcement of the results in Puthuppally bypoll. District police chief and DYSP rushed to the spot and deployed police personnel to restore peace in the area. As the ruckus continued, central force also deployed to the spot.



According to reports, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent activists. Youth Congress alleged that DYFI men unleashed violence against their activists who were peacefully celebrating Chandy Oommen's victory in the bypoll. They claimed that DYFI activists manhandled Congress men and ordinary people alike. People injured in the stone pelting were rushed to the hospital, say reports.

At the same time, DYFI alleged that Youth Congress activists pelted stones at houses of DYFI activists.

Youth Congress leader V T Balram, KPCC vice president V T Balram and Youth Congres general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil reached the spot and condemned the CPM for the violence. They alleged that CPM is creating unnecessary issues as the bypoll result proved the public sentiments against the LDF government.

Manorama News reported that the clash erupted immediately after Chandy Oommen who won the bypoll left Manarcadu after visiting a temple. It is learnt that DYFI activists manhandled the Youth Congressmen who escorted Chandy Oommen.