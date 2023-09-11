Kattakkada boy murder: Accused Priyaranjan still at large; links to drug racket emerge

Kattakkada: A manhunt for 42-year-old Poovachal native, Priyaranjan, accused of killing a boy by running his car over him is still on even as the police slapped murder charges. Reports say a high-level move is underway to secure Priyaranjan from the long arms of the law.

Priyaranjan, along with his family, is suspected to have fled the place. His mobile phone is switched off, say the police.

Police probe revealed that the murder was premeditated and carried out to avenge the boy, Adishekar, for chiding him for his misdemeanour before a place of worship recently.

The murder charges were framed after CCTV images of the incident were retrieved following the allegations of murder raised by the parents of the Class-10 student.

Latest police reports say Priyaranjan has links to a narcotics racket and was arrested by the Excise Department along with a few others for possession of the synthetic drug MDMA. However, he had managed to get off with the intervention of influential contacts.

The crime

Adishekar, 15, son of Pulinkode resident A Arunkumar, died after he was hit by the electric car driven by Priyaranjan.

The hit-and-run which claimed the boy's life happened in front of the Pulinkode Bhadrakali Devi Temple around 5.30 pm on August 30. He was returning home on his cycle after playing football on the ground near the temple.

CCTV visuals show the car which was parked nearby moving towards Adishekar and his friend R Neeraj who is a Class-7 student. The latter saw the car coming and managed to escape in the nick of time. The car soon picked up the pace and struck Adishekar and ran over him.

Initially, a case was filed for negligent driving. Later, this was changed to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The provocation

Adishekar had questioned Priyaranjan for urinating near the premises of the Pulinkode temple in April. Subsequently, Priyaranajan waylaid and tried to beat up Adishekar, as per the statements of Lathakumari, a close relative of Arunkumar. Her statement proved to be crucial in the case.

Adishekar's father alleged that Priyaranjan had threatened to harm his son.

Priyaranjan resides at Nalanchira. His wife, who works abroad, has returned home state after coming to know of the incident.