CBI starts probe into Tanur custodial death; family expresses hope

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 08:07 PM IST
Thamir Jifri. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially started an inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Malappuram native Thamir Jifri on Wednesday. A team under the CBI Thiruvananthapuram unit, led by DySP Kumar Ronek is investigating the case. They have started the ground-level investigation taking the testimony of Thamir Jifri’s brother Harris Jifri.  

The CBI has taken up the investigation on last Saturday as per the direction of the High Court. 

It was on August 1, that Thamir Jifri collapsed and died at Tanur Police Station. A team of District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) members had nabbed him along with five others from Chelari on narcotics charges and presented at  Tanur Police Station on July 31st night. The reports of post-mortem and chemical examinations proved that he was brutally beaten up.

“CBI officials have taken a detailed statement from me regarding what happened to my brother. An inquiry by any of the divisions of the police would not be fair in a case where the police personnel are on the accused list. So, we hope that CBI inquiry will give justice to Thamir, ” Haris Jifri said.

He has also asked the CBI officials to dig into the involvement of higher officials in the case. The Crime Branch investigation team has earlier filed an inquiry report before Parappanangadi court slapping murder charges against four DANSAF members.  

