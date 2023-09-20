Malayalam
Gandhi statue dishonoured in Kannur, police begin probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 06:51 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi's statue
Representational image. File photo: Website/nycgovparks
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: The Payyannur police on Tuesday registered a case in connection with the incident of dishonouring a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Payyannur Municipal Gandhi park. The case was registered based on a written complaint filed by Congress Payyannur block committee president K Jayaraj seeking investigation into the incident.

The unidentified social miscreants committed the disrespectful act against Mahatma Gandhi last week by inserting a stick in the hand of statute. Many including political leaders registered strong protest against the act and demanded strict action against those who behind it. But, police had not taken any action as they didn't get any written complaint. 

The Congress Block committee president decided to lodge police complaint seeking action in the incident following this.

The police informed that a case has been registered against people involved in the incident for attempting to create riot and disrupting the peace of public. The probe has been launched in the case, said the police.

