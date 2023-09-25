Thiruvananthapuram: Kottarakkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court has issued a summons directing MLA K B Ganesh Kumar to appear for a hearing in a petition related to the alleged conspiracy against the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy in the Solar sexual assault case.

He has been asked to appear before the court on October 18. The court also served a summons to the complainant in the sexual assault case.

Congress' lawyer Adv Sudheer Jacob had moved a private complaint alleging conspiracy to frame Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case. The petition was filed before the Kottarakkara court in 2017. Following this, the court summoned Ganesh Kumar and the woman after observing the allegations. According to reports, the court had recorded statements of 14 people including Oommen Chandy over the petition. But Ganesh Kumar approached the High Court to halt the proceedings and obtained an order in his favour.

Addressing the media, the petitioner claimed that CBI's findings also proved that his allegations were not baseless. The sexual assault case is back on headlines after the CBI report which acquitted Oommen Chandy from the charges alleged involvement of Ganesh Kumar and his relative in the conspiracy to frame the former Chief Minister in the case.