Thrissur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to CPM party state committee member M K Kannan to hand over details of his assets as part of the investigation into the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur bank scam.

The economic intelligence agency has directed Kannan, who is also the State Vice President of Kerala Bank and the President of the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank, to give the assets details, including that of his family, before Thursday. The ED had raided the CPM-ruled Cooperative Bank last week and seized documents.

Though the probe agency had earlier asked Kannan to submit the asset details, he has yet to heed them. According to sleuths, the CPM leader has a clear idea of the key links behind the black money dealings being carried out, based on the district’s cooperative sector.

ED interrogated Kannan last Saturday, but the latter refused to reply to questions regarding the source of investments, tuning to crores, by the main accused P Satheesh Kumar in the Thrissur Co-operative Bank, of which he is the president. And to dodge interrogation, Kannan had complained of having developed physical ailments, sources said.

But he later claimed he didn’t have any physical difficulties and that the questioning was done in a friendly manner.