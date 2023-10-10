Malayalam
Fake job scam: MV Govindan questions media's hypocrisy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 02:13 PM IST
M V Govindan. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Tuesday slammed the media over the fake job scam involving health minister Veena George's office, alleging that recent developments in the case proved the hypocrisy of the media in handling the case. 

Speaking to the media persons in Kannur, the CPM state secretary said that the entire media in Kerala had used this wicked news that aimed to tarnish the image of the health minister's office for evening debates. "But, now media is not ready to discuss even the revelation of Haridasan, the complainant in the job fraud case. This exposed the hypocrisy of media," he said.

He further added that almost all facts behind the controversy have come to light and noted that the complainant did a volte-face confirming that the allegations were baseless.

“The person who raised bribery charges against the health minister's office has confessed himself that the allegations were totally false. He also admitted that someone influenced him to drag the health minister's office into the controversy. The case is part of a conspiracy against the government, the health minister and the office of the health minister. All those behind the conspiracy should be brought before the law," he added. 

