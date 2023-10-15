Malayalam
Kerala CM flags-in first ship to Vizhinjam deep-sea port

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2023 04:59 PM IST
zhen-hua-vizhinjam
The Chinese cargo ship Zhen Hua 15 being given a water salute as it arrives at Vizhinjam International Port. Photo: RS Gopan/Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged in the first ship into the Rs 7,700-crore Vizhinjam international deep-sea port on Sunday.

The Chinese ship Zhen Hua 15 carrying cranes from China was given a water salute by the tug boats which pulled the vessel into the wharf. Ministers and opposition leaders were present on the occasion. Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was the chief guest.

The public is allowed to enter today for the inauguration. The port will be commissioned in May next year. Last month the Kerala government said three more ships would be coming in October and November to the port. The government had also said that 75 per cent of the breakwater construction is also complete.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model. Adani Group is the private partner in the development of Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world once commissioned.
(With PTI inputs)

