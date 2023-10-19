Malayalam
Migrant worker crushed to death while unloading marble slab in Tanur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2023 11:47 AM IST
The fire force and police carrying out the rescue work to save a person trapped between a lorry and marble piece. photo: Special Arrangements
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A migrant labourer died after being crushed under a marble slab while unloading it from a lorry at Tanur here on Thursday.

According to reports, the deceased Bappy was severely injured after being crushed between a marble slab and the lorry. Even though he was rescued from under the slab following a joint effort of the Tanur Fire and Rescue Unit, the local police, volunteers of the Taluk Disaster Response Force and members of the public, Bappy succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
His body was shifted to the District Hospital at Tirur.

