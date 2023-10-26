Limit ED probe only to Karuvannur bank, Kerala Govt requests HC

Kochi: The Registrar of Cooperatives on Thursday approached the High Court seeking a directive that would limit the Directorate of Enforcement's investigation to Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. The petitioner also requested that the ED summons against him be quashed.

The petition stated that the court must intervene and stop the probe from spreading to the entire cooperative sector. The petition was filed by a senior government counsel on the legal advice of the Advocate General.

The petitioner also sought to issue an instruction to the central agency to ensure that the documents produced when summoning officials for interrogation are preserved.