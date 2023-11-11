Kalamassery blasts: Death toll climbs to 5 as woman succumbs to burns

Kochi: The death toll in the multiple blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery here touched five after one more person who was undergoing treatment died at a private hospital here on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Malayattoor native Sali Pradeep (45), mother of the 12-year-old girl Libina who breathed her last on October 30.



Manorama News reported that Sali's death was confirmed at 10.15 pm on Saturday. She had suffered above 50 percent burns in the blasts. Her son Praveen is also in critical condition at Aster Medicity in Kochi, said sources.

Molly Joy, a resident of Kalamassery who was undergoing treatment after sustaining 80 percent burns died on November 6 at Ernakulam Medical Center. Other deceased are Leyona Paulose (55), Kumari Pushpan (53) and Libina (12).

Over 50 people were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, near this port city of Kerala. They had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses. A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, claiming he carried out the multiple blasts. The police later recorded his arrest.

On Saturday, the Special Investigation Team took him for evidence collection at Kodakara police station and recovered four remote control devices from his scooter. It is learnt that Dominic detonated the explosives set inside the hall where the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses was underway using these remotes.