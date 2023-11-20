Kerala to witness heavy rain today, yellow alert in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the range of 7- 11 cm at isolated places in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic circulation above Kanyakumari and the strong north-easterly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal to south-east India could result in rain and thunderstorm at isolated places across Kerala for the next four days. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur till Thursday.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on November 22 and 23, the Met department said.

Yellow alert in districts

A yellow alert has been sounded for several districts till Thursday. Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki have been placed under yellow alert on Monday.

Nov 21: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Nov 22: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottyam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

Nov 23 : Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad