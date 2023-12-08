Malayalam
Madani expected back on stage at PDP conference in Kottakkal tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2023 11:34 PM IST Updated: December 08, 2023 11:35 PM IST
Abdul Nasar Madani. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The state conference of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), set to begin at Kottakkal here on Saturday, will witness the return of Abdul Nasar Madani.

The party's leadership is confident that the presence of Madani, an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, at the three-day conference, would revive the organisation. Madani will attend the PDP's state conference after 13 years.

“The key highlight of the conference is the presence of Abdul Nasar Madani. He is coming back actively to politics,” said Muhammed Bilal, vice chairman of PDP. He has argued that the party is still relevant in Kerala.

“PDP has remained in Kerala politics even though the authorities jailed its leader for a long period. This proves the importance of the ideologies of Madani in Kerala politics,” said Bilal.

PDP to continue backing LDF
“We have lost trust in the Congress party,” Bilal said. “The minority and the backward communities have lost confidence in the Congress party. The BJP would emerge as the replacement for CPM if the communist party is weakened. Congress does not have the strength to defend the fascist forces in this situation. The associates of Rahul Gandhi in the party are Sangh Parivar agents,” he added.

The PDP has blamed the Congres party and the Indian Union Muslim League for not supporting them to get Madani released.

